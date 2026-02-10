Fox News Media to launch daily national news brief on Fox stations

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox News Media will launch a new 90-second national news brief, “Fox News Report,” on Feb. 23, airing across Fox’s owned-and-operated television stations and available to all affiliated stations nationwide.

Anchored by Fox News Channel’s Bill Melugin, the brief will air daily at 5:58 p.m. Eastern and feature coverage of top national and international news stories, including politics, sports and entertainment. The segment will originate from Fox News Media’s Washington, D.C., bureau.

The daily cut-ins will run on all 18 Fox O&O stations, including in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas. Affiliates across the country will also be able to carry the segment as part of their local programming.

Melugin, recently promoted to congressional correspondent, joined Fox News Channel in 2021 as a West Coast-based correspondent. His reporting has included coverage of the southern border, the 2024 presidential election and major events such as the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and California wildfires. Prior to Fox News, he worked as an investigative reporter at KTTV Los Angeles and is a recipient of multiple Emmy, Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike awards.

Fox Television Stations owns and operates 29 full-power broadcast stations in the U.S., 18 of which are affiliated with the Fox network. Together, the stations produce more than 1,350 hours of local news weekly.

Fox News Media includes the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, and several direct-to-consumer and streaming platforms. Owned by Fox Corporation, it reaches approximately 200 million people each month.