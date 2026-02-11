Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News aired a short, text-based promo as part of its “Reporting for America” series during Super Bowl LXI Feb. 8, 2026.

The spot featured two bold headlines: “Respect for the facts” and “Respect for one another” before the “Reporting for America” tagline appeared on screen along with the NBC News logo and the website URL nbcnews.com/commonground.

That, in turn, leads to the website for an initiative focused on “bringing together leaders with different perspectives who agree on solutions to the issues that matter most to Americans.”