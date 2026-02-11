Video: NBC News promotes ‘Common Ground’ initiative
NBC News aired a short, text-based promo as part of its “Reporting for America” series during Super Bowl LXI Feb. 8, 2026.
The spot featured two bold headlines: “Respect for the facts” and “Respect for one another” before the “Reporting for America” tagline appeared on screen along with the NBC News logo and the website URL nbcnews.com/commonground.
That, in turn, leads to the website for an initiative focused on “bringing together leaders with different perspectives who agree on solutions to the issues that matter most to Americans.”