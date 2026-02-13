ESPN, Disney and NFL unveil ‘The Year of the Super Bowl’ campaign

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN has launched “The Year of the Super Bowl,” a 12-month, multiplatform initiative leading to its first Super Bowl production in February 2027.

The effort, developed in collaboration with the NFL and The Walt Disney Co., began following Super Bowl LX and will culminate with Super Bowl LXI airing Feb. 14, 2027, on ESPN and ABC. The company described it as one of the largest cross-company initiatives in its history.

The campaign launched with a coordinated event titled “The Handoff,” which connected coverage from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., host of Super Bowl LX, to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., site of Super Bowl LXI.

Chris Berman appeared from Levi’s Stadium and ceremonially handed off to Scott Van Pelt, who anchored from SoFi Stadium.

Programming including “SportsCenter,” “Super Bowl Live,” “First Take” and “NFL Live” also originated from Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., as part of the 24-hour activation.

“With the full strength of The Walt Disney Company and in collaboration with the NFL, ESPN has embarked on a year-long Super Bowl celebration,” Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN chairman, said. “This fan-focused initiative unites our Company’s beloved brands with industry-leading storytelling and technology to showcase football’s greatest stories, heroes, and moments like never before. Across our platforms, screens, and parks, we’ll build momentum throughout the year toward Super Bowl LXI — a monumental event for sports fans everywhere and for ESPN.”

As part of its content slate, ESPN introduced “I Scored a Touchdown,” a weekly series featuring players who have scored in the Super Bowl. The network plans to spotlight 61 players ahead of Super Bowl LXI.

David Tyree, a former New York Giants wide receiver known for his catch in Super Bowl XLII, was featured in the first installment. The series will air in short-form segments across ESPN platforms.

ESPN also launched “The Biggest Game,” a weekly video podcast hosted by Jeremy Schaap examining six decades of Super Bowl moments. The premiere episode featured Berman, who has covered 44 consecutive Super Bowls.

In addition, ESPN and Disney debuted “We’re Going,” a marketing campaign promoting ESPN’s inaugural Super Bowl telecast. The spot premiered on “Good Morning America” and reimagines the “I’m Going to Disney World” tradition associated with Super Bowl champions.

The campaign features appearances by Disney characters and ESPN personalities, along with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who are slated to call their seventh Super Bowl together in 2027.

“Few phrases are as instantly recognizable in sports as ‘I’m going to Disney World,’” Asad Ayaz, chief marketing and brand officer of The Walt Disney Co., said. “This campaign brings together the scale of ESPN, the global power of Disney’s brands and characters, and the excitement of the Super Bowl to create a shared moment that signals just how big this milestone is for our company and fans.”

“‘We’re Going’ is just the beginning of a year-long adventure to our first Super Bowl,” Tina Thornton, executive vice president of creative studio and marketing at ESPN, said. “It sets the tone for how we’re approaching Super Bowl LXI — by bringing together the storytelling power of Disney with the scale, voice, and passion of ESPN. Together, it allows us to build momentum, create emotional connection, and bring fans with us every step of the way.”

Disney Advertising said it will introduce cross-platform opportunities tied to the initiative across ESPN, ABC and other Disney properties.

Additional programming, marketing activations and fan experiences are expected throughout the 2026-27 NFL season as ESPN prepares for Super Bowl LXI.