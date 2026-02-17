Anderson Cooper exits CBS ’60 Minutes’ gig, will remain at CNN

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Anderson Cooper is exiting his role at CBS News‘ “60 Minutes” newsmagazine after about two decades but will remain at CNN.

Cooper first joined CBS back in 2006 in what was essentially a part-time role where he was contracted to provide stories for “60 Minutes.”

“For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time,” Cooper said in a statement Monday.

Cooper has two sons, ages 3 and 4, whom he co-parents with his ex, Benjamin Maisani.

“For more than two decades, Anderson Cooper has taken 60 Minutes viewers on journeys to faraway places, told us unforgettable stories, reported consequential investigations and interviewed many prominent figures,” reads a CBS News statement. “We’re grateful to him for dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast, and understand the importance of spending more time with family. 60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return.”

Cooper’s exit from CBS is the latest in a series of departures from the network’s news division, which has seen multiple shakeups since the Paramount Skydance merger was completed in 2025. Since then, new bosses brought in Bari Weiss to serve as editor-in-chief of the news division as part of a strategy the network says is designed to bring more perspectives to viewers.

Neither Cooper nor CBS’s statements addressed any issues surrounding shifts in editorial direction.

Cooper will continue to anchor “Anderson Cooper 360” on CNN as well as “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” a single-topic news program that airs periodically on CNN at 8 p.m. eastern.

His contract with CNN is separate from his CBS deal.

Cooper appeared briefly on the Feb. 15, 2026, edition of “60 Minutes” during its “Last Minute” segment at the end of the broadcast. It was not clear if he might appear again before the season ends in May 2026 or if he had any stories in progress for the network.