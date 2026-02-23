SMPTE announces call for papers for 2026 Media Technology Summit

SMPTE has issued a call for technical papers for its 2026 Media Technology Summit, scheduled for Nov. 16-19 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California.

The event will focus on presenting new processes, tools, workflows, interoperability solutions, standards, and other initiatives relevant to media content creation, management, and delivery. SMPTE is accepting original, unpublished abstracts of 300 to 400 words until May 31. Submitted abstracts will undergo multi-peer review.

In addition to abstracts, SMPTE is accepting full, publication-ready manuscripts of 3,000 to 5,000 words for a journal track. These manuscripts will be considered for publication in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal following a separate peer-review process. The deadline for manuscript submissions is also May 31.

Juan Reyes, co-chair of the summit and president of Tech Align Group, encouraged experts across the media and entertainment industry to submit research and insights for consideration. Authors will be notified of acceptance decisions by June 30. Selected authors will present their papers at the peer-reviewed forum.

Paper topics may include color science, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G, content creation innovations including virtual and augmented reality, media infrastructure and distribution, compression and processing techniques, hardware and display technologies, and industry issues like sustainability and cybersecurity.

SMPTE will not consider previously published, product-specific, commercial, or promotional papers. The organization encourages student submissions.

Additional details and submission instructions are available at https://summit.smpte.org/2026/callforpapers. More information about SMPTE can be found at smpte.org.

