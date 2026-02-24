Foundry adds Griptape’s AI orchestration to creative software portfolio

Foundry announced the completion of its acquisition of Griptape, a company specializing in enterprise-grade AI orchestration, on February 18, 2026. The acquisition aims to advance Foundry’s AI strategy by adding orchestration capabilities to its existing AI-powered creative software.

Foundry began integrating AI features into its products in 2021 with the release of CopyCat. The addition of Griptape’s technology is intended to enable studios to manage multiple AI models and agents within secure workflows that connect with Foundry’s current creative tools.

Griptape offers a Python-based architecture designed for scalability and integration with production management systems and render farms. It supports programmable agents that can operate within Griptape and across production pipelines, providing controlled access to open-source and commercial AI models while maintaining security and traceability.

Foundry plans to continue developing Griptape’s platform to meet the needs of visual effects and animation pipelines, including integration with Nuke, its compositing software.

Jody Madden, CEO of Foundry, said the acquisition supports the company’s goal of providing tools for efficient creative production with control over AI use. Kyle Roche, founder and CEO of Griptape, stated that Foundry’s experience in VFX and animation offers a platform to scale Griptape’s technology globally.

Foundry has a 30-year history of developing software for the media and entertainment industry, with products used in visual effects and animation for award-winning films. Griptape was founded in 2023 in Seattle by former Amazon Web Services employees and offers a dual-layered platform with an open-source Python framework and a visual interface for artists. Griptape’s technology is currently used by several production studios.