Jamie Dunn named CEO of Lawo, Philipp Lawo moves to supervisory board

Lawo has appointed Jamie Dunn as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Dunn joined Lawo in 2011 and has served as deputy CEO since 2024.

The company said Dunn’s long tenure, market knowledge, and global experience provide a foundation for its future development. Dunn succeeds Philipp Lawo, who is stepping down from the management board to join Lawo’s supervisory board.

The move is part of Lawo’s efforts to strengthen corporate compliance by separating management and control functions across its governing bodies. Philipp Lawo will continue to support the company’s development as the sole member of the management board of Lawo Holding AG, overseeing the strategic direction of the entire group.

Lawo’s management board now includes Jamie Dunn as CEO, Claus Gärtner as chief financial officer, Andreas Hilmer as chief marketing officer, Christian Lukic as chief supply chain officer, Phil Myers as chief technology officer, and Ulrich Schnabl as chief operating officer.

Michael Sonnabend, chairman of the supervisory board, said the leadership changes reaffirm confidence in Lawo’s management structure and ensure stability going forward. He added that the management team has successfully navigated global market challenges while accelerating the company’s transformation into a provider of IP- and IT-based audio and video media infrastructure solutions.

Lawo is a technology company specializing in live media production workflows, including television broadcast, radio, performing arts, houses of worship, and professional audiovisual markets. The company manufactures its products in Rastatt, Germany.