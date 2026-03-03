Telemundo announces full slate of FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

With 100 days to go until the kickoff of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 11, 2026, Telemundo has released its coverage plan featuring 700 hours of programming and fully live on-site coverage at all 104 matches.

“Telemundo’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the most ambitious World Cup presentation ever in broad cast television, regardless of language,” said Joaquin Duro, executive vice president of sports and head of streaming, Telemundo, in a statement. “With over 700 hours of coverage, including o ver 90 games on our broadcast network and extensiv e sports content across our daily shows, FAST channel and app, we are delivering the most comprehensive Spanish-language World Cup experience ever produced in America.”

Telemundo will broadcast 700 hours of World Cup programming from June 11 to July 19, 2026, a record for Spanish-language coverage of the tournament in the U.S.

92 of the 104 matches will air free on Telemundo’s over-the-air signals across the country, a total that is higher than any other network-level coverage in any language.

In addition, 12 will air live on Universo.

All matches will also stream live on Peacock for Premium and Premium Plus subscribers and the Telemundo app. Both plans require payment.

All screens will feature coverage of key events of the tournament, including the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico National Team matches, the Opening Match, July 4, 2026 programming from the New York and New Jersey host cities, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, with extended pre- and postgame coverage.

Telemundo Center outside Miami, Florida, will serve as the heartbeat of the network’s production operation, complementing its presence across host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Studio programming will feature live analysis, debate, pregame, halftime and postgame shows and other content.

The network will also deploy teams of talent and crew to every match.

Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will offer a variety of additional coverage during the tournament:

“Hoy en el Mundial”: A daily kickoff show previewing the day’s action with breaking news, trending storylines, features on host cities and fans and in-depth coverage setting the stage for the matches ahead.

“Vive el Mundial”: Featuring on-site talent and experts from stadiums across North America spotlighting player and coach profiles.

“La Previa”: From inside stadiums, Telemundo Deportes’ official pregame coverage with hosts, experts, FIFA legends and reporters delivering insights from behind-the-scenes locations, including team dressing rooms, walk-out tunnels and player warmups.

“El Mundial Ahora”: Brings the final countdown to kickoff, with commentators joining the team to analyze matchups and lineups.

“El Medio Tiempo”: Provides expert breakdowns, highlights and tactical halftime analysis before the second half resumes.

“Pasión Mundial”: Serves as the bridge across the day’s schedule, functioning as both an extended post-match show and a comprehensive preview of the upcoming matchup.

“Todo el Mundial”: A nightly recap of the most important, talked about and viral moments of the day, offering expert analysis and a look ahead to upcoming fixtures.

“El Pelotazo” Telemundo’s nightly Spanish-language sports show expands to a full hour during the tournament, delivering in-depth coverage.

Telemundo’s Deportes Ahora FAST Channel is available on Peacock, Xumo, Roku, Prime Video, TCL, Google TV, Comcast, the NBC News FAST hub and Telemundo.com, will provide:

“Conexión Mundial”: A daily preview show preparing audiences for the day’s action.

“Siguiendo el Mundial”: Coverage of every match with reactions from players and coaches alongside expert analysis.

“Puesta a Punto Mundial”: Featuring insights, opinions and in-depth breakdowns of the tournament’s biggest storylines throughout the summer.

Telemundo also announced it will provide comprehensive shoulder programming will surround every stage of the tournament across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes Ahora and Telemundo Deportes’ digital and social platforms.