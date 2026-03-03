Telemundo releases official FIFA World Cup 2026 song ‘Somos Más’

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo dropped its official FIFA World Cup 2026 song March 3, 2026.

Titled “Somos Más,” the song is performed by Carlos Vives, Emilia, Wisin and Xavi, and has been “crafted as the official anthem for the network’s comprehensive coverage, the song embodies the passion, diversity and excitement that soccer brings to communities around the globe,” according to the network.

The song is now available on all major music platforms.

The song title translates as “We are Many” or “We are More.”