Mission Broadcasting files comments supporting local TV ownership deregulation

Mission Broadcasting has formally called on the Federal Communications Commission to abolish local television ownership rules as part of the agency’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative seeking public input on unnecessary regulations.

In comments filed April 11, Mission Broadcasting argued that current ownership limitations have “outlived their usefulness” and are actively harming broadcasters given technological advancements and marketplace developments.

“The FCC’s local television ownership rules, long overdue for reform, must be at the top of the list of regulations earmarked for ‘deletion’ in this proceeding,” Mission stated in its filing to GN Docket No. 25-133.

Mission, which owns 29 full-power television stations across 26 markets, pointed to its business model as evidence of how ownership consolidation benefits viewers. The company has service agreements with Nexstar Media Group for advertising sales, back-office functions and local news production.

“Mission’s model of ‘partnering’ with Nexstar is a case study of the benefits that flow to local television audiences when multiple stations in the market—whether through common ownership or service contract, and regardless of network affiliation—are able to achieve efficiencies by combining resources and functions,” the company wrote.

The broadcaster highlighted its production of over 500 hours of local news weekly and the launch of local newscasts in smaller markets including Utica, New York (DMA #171), Amarillo, Texas (DMA #132), Wichita Falls, Texas (DMA #150) and Terre Haute, Indiana (DMA #159).

Mission’s filing aligns with recent industry efforts to loosen ownership restrictions. On April 2, the National Association of Broadcasters urged the FCC to repeal the national ownership cap for broadcast television stations, which prevents entities from owning stations reaching more than 39 percent of U.S. television households.

Mission emphasized that local television broadcasters face significant economic pressure from digital platforms and streaming services.

“Television broadcasting is under serious economic pressure. Stations in a market can no longer be viewed as competing only among themselves for eyeballs and advertising revenue, as Big Tech platforms increasingly siphon local advertising dollars across all markets and video streaming has achieved ubiquity,” Mission stated.

The company cited FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s previous statements supporting ownership reform, including his dissent from the Commission’s 2018 quadrennial review order where he advocated for “significant reforms to help promote competition and increase access to local news and information.”

Mission’s filing responds to the FCC’s March 12 public notice seeking input on alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens.