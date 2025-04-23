YouTube TV to introduce custom multiview feature for non-sports content

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

YouTube TV will introduce a new feature allowing subscribers to create their own multiview experiences, expanding the capability beyond current offerings, which are primarily limited to sports and news content.

The multiview feature, expected to roll out in the coming weeks, will initially support a limited selection of non-sports channels.

This marks a shift from the existing model, where YouTube TV only offers pre-configured multiview options focused on categories such as sports, news, business and weather. Current examples include networks like ESPN, CNN, Fox Sports 1, CNBC and The Weather Channel.

Google, which owns YouTube, has not specified which channels will be available when the new multiview customization becomes accessible, nor whether the arrangement of selected channels will be user-defined or pre-determined by the platform.

This feature upgrade follows the platform’s earlier efforts with enhanced multiview options tied to premium packages such as NFL Sunday Ticket, which enables subscribers to access pre-set multiview combinations during events like the NFL playoffs.

Other companies also offer multiview features. Fubo, for instance, has long provided a customizable multiview experience on devices like Apple TV and Roku Ultra, though its support is limited to higher-performance hardware. DirecTV has similarly tested multiview in its streaming apps, building on its legacy of offering “mix” channels via satellite for sports, news and other events.

The introduction of user-customized multiview is part of a broader feature expansion as YouTube marks its 20th anniversary. According to the company, this move aims to give users more flexibility in how they view content across its streaming platform.

Advertisement