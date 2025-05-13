ESPN to launch direct-to-consumer streaming service with full network access

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN will launch its first direct-to-consumer streaming service offering full access to its linear networks in early fall.

The service, named ESPN, will feature two subscription tiers: an unlimited plan and a select plan.

The ESPN unlimited plan, priced at $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year, will provide subscribers with access to all of ESPN’s networks. This includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and “ESPN on ABC.” Also included are ESPN+, ESPN3, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra. The plan covers more than 47,000 live events annually, as well as studio shows, replays and original content.

A lower-cost select plan, priced at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year, will give subscribers access to content currently available on ESPN+. This includes over 32,000 live events annually, exclusive studio shows and a library of on-demand and original programming.

Both plans will be available through an updated ESPN App, which will launch with new features aimed at enhancing user experience across mobile and connected TV devices.

Consumers will have the option to bundle ESPN with Disney+ and Hulu. The ESPN unlimited bundle will cost $35.99 per month with ads or $44.99 per month without ads. A special promotional offer at launch will allow customers to subscribe to the bundle for $29.99 per month for the first year with ads on Disney+ and Hulu.

Existing ESPN+ subscribers will automatically be migrated to the new ESPN service at the appropriate tier based on their current subscription. Users with the Disney bundle including ESPN+ will receive the ESPN select bundle.

“We are providing everything ESPN has to offer directly to fans and all in one place,” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman. “As we thought about the name, we kept returning to the fact that, across every generation, ESPN is the most trusted, loved and recognized name in sports, and that we should keep it simple and double down on the power of ESPN. Our straightforward approach to name and pricing will help fans cut through the clutter, and provide them compelling options to access all our content within the enhanced ESPN App. It will be the ultimate sports destination for personalized experiences and features, and, on top of that, fans will be able to choose to bundle ESPN with the industry-leading Disney+ and Hulu streaming services.”

Additional information, including the official launch date, is expected to be released later this summer. ESPN content will continue to be available through traditional pay TV providers.