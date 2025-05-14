CNN to launch new streaming ‘product’ as part of an ‘All Access’ offering in the fall

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has announced plans to bolster its existing premium subscription service with a streaming product starting in the fall of 2025.

The network says the streaming product “will provide a simple and centralized way for audiences to experience CNN’s journalism and original programming.”

The service is expected to offer live channels, replays of recent programming and video-on-demand content accross the network’s digital ecosystem of cnn.com, mobile apps and connected TV apps.

“CNN has been leading and innovating in video-led journalism since its inception, and the expansion of our subscription offering to include streaming embodies that pioneering spirit,” said Alex MacCallum, executive vice president, digital products and services, in a statement. “We’re giving audiences an even more convenient way to access CNN’s trusted reporting and original programming—brought together in one intuitive, easy-to-use experience.”

The streaming offering will become part of a new “All Access” tier, which builds on the network’s subscription service that unlocks exclusive content and unlimited article views on the network’s website.

No details about pricing for All Access were announced, though CNN did say that pay TV subscribers will get access to the streaming offering at no extra cost. The linear feeds on pay TV providers will continue as they are, including TV Everywhere access for subscribers.

