Three experienced staffers out at CBS News

CBS News parted ways with two veteran bureau chiefs and a senior vice president Wednesday, May 4, 2025, the New York Post is reporting.

Andre Rodriguez, who headed up the network’s northeast bureau in New York, and Maryhelen Campa, who led the southern bureau in Dallas, were both let go, according to sources.

Rodriguez had been with CBS since at least 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile, while Campa’s page indicated a tenure going back to at least 2006.

Meanwhile, Chad Cross, senior vice president of the division’s beats and enterprise unit, was also axed, after having just moved into the role in November 2024, according to his profile. Prior to that, he had worked at CBS parent company Paramount as a vice president of content development since 2022. His experience also includes 10 years leading the newsroom at KXAN in Austin, Texas, and another ten at KWCH in Wichita, Kansas.

None of the three staffers’ LinkedIn profiles have been updated to reflect the end of their CBS tenure as of this writing.

The cuts come ahead of another round of cuts that will reportedly start in the summer across Paramount Global. The company, which is finalizing a merger with Skydance Media, is, like many other media conglomerates, looking for ways to cut costs amid an uncertain economic climate.

When the merger was first formally announced, the two companies indicated they also hoped to realize savings via a series of strategies, including combining duplicative departments and job functions where possible.

The cuts come as CBS News faces multiple challenges. Both its national morning and evening news programs are lagging in third place.

The division also parted ways with president Adrienne Roark in February 2025 and is facing a $20 billion lawsuit brought by Donald Trump. Though the lawsuit is widely viewed as an easy win for CBS, there have been repeated reports that the network might opt to settle to help relieve pressure for getting the final OK from the federal government to move forward with the merger.

Bill Owens, who was executive producer of “60 Minutes,” quit in April 2025. In his farewell to staff, he indicated frustration with corporate interference on the network’s news division and editorial decisions, while a reboot of “CBS Evening News” was widely panned and has failed to make significant changes to ratings.