XL8 enhances EventCAT for live and remote multilingual conversations

XL8 is redefining what’s possible in multilingual communication with the latest updates to EventCAT, its real-time AI-powered translation platform built for conferences, forums, live broadcasts, and hybrid events. Now supporting two-way live speech translation, audio-assisted translation, and contextual pre-trained AI for enhanced accuracy, EventCAT bridges language gaps in real-time for both in-person and remote participants.

EventCAT was typically used when a speaker presented in one language while audiences followed along with translated subtitles. The new update changes that. EventCAT now enables live, natural conversations between presenters speaking in different languages, without the need for a human interpreter. Using a discreet screen at the podium or on a monitor, each presenter can view real-time translations of what the other is saying, making multilingual dialogue feel effortless and immediate.

At a recent tech event, a Korean-speaking moderator shared the stage with Greg Brockman, co-founder of OpenAI. Powered by EventCAT, they held a fluent and fully bilingual discussion where the audience followed along with both live subtitles and audio in their chosen language. This example showcases how the technology brings truly global conversations to life.

For audiences, the experience is just as accessible. Real-time subtitles can be displayed on large screens at the venue or accessed via a QR code on mobile devices. EventCAT’s update adds optional audio translation, allowing participants to listen in their preferred language through headphones or earbuds, as long as a stable internet connection is available. The enhanced control panel makes setup simple, allowing users to integrate their headset and mic quickly.

“Subtitles are incredibly helpful, but there’s something powerful about hearing a message in your own language,” said Rosa Lee, Head of Marketing, XL8. “That’s why we introduced voice translation, because it’s what our users have been asking for.”

This upgraded experience works just as smoothly in large virtual settings. In Zoom webinars with hundreds of participants, attendees can effortlessly choose from 43 supported languages and hear real-time translations as they happen. For offline events streamed to platforms like YouTube, EventCAT displays live captions in any selected language, offering global reach without language barriers.

Another major update is EventCAT’s new pre-training capability. Organizers can upload presentation materials before the event, allowing EventCAT’s AI to fine-tune its models for domain-specific content. This results in greater contextual accuracy, especially for events in technical, academic, legal, or medical fields. Universities, nonprofits, and other budget-conscious organizations are already taking advantage of this powerful new feature.

Whether it’s a live panel, a hybrid summit, a global academic forum, or a multilingual television broadcast, EventCAT’s latest enhancements prove that translation can be more than accurate; it creates connection, bridging people, ideas, and cultures in real-time.

