Prime Video begins NASCAR Cup Series coverage with enhanced tech and new announce team

Prime Video will begin its exclusive NASCAR Cup Series coverage on Sunday, May 25 with the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The platform will stream five races, including the series’ first points event in Mexico City. The coverage will include a new announce team, immersive streaming technology and a signature anthem developed by Eric Church and John Fogerty.

Adam Alexander will lead the broadcast booth with analysis from NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and former crew chief Steve Letarte. Pit reporting will be handled by Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, Kim Coon and Marty Snider.

Danielle Trotta will host trackside coverage, with commentary from Hall of Famer Carl Edwards and current Cup driver Corey LaJoie. The pre- and post-race shows will include driver interviews, analysis and storylines.

Prime Video’s presentation includes more than 70 cameras per race, including in-car and drone footage, all supported by up to 10 miles of fiber optic cable. Races will stream in 1080p HDR with Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound.

A key feature of the coverage is the use of a double-box commercial format during all green-flag racing.

Under this format, commercials will run in a smaller box while the race continues to be shown in the main window. Full-screen commercials will only be shown during yellow or red flags when the race is paused. Fox and NBC, longtime NASCAR media rights holders, have previously tested double-box formats, but Prime Video is implementing the format across its entire broadcast window.

Fans will also have access to real-time race highlights and a Rapid Recap feature for catching up during live broadcasts. Streaming will use ultra-low-latency technology developed with Amazon Web Services to maintain synchronization and reduce delays.

The new NASCAR on Prime anthem, a reworking of “Up Around The Bend” by Church and Fogerty, will debut during the Coca-Cola 600. The anthem and a solo version by Church will be available on Amazon Music on May 25.

The full Prime Video NASCAR Cup Series schedule includes:

May 25: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5 p.m.

June 1: Nashville Superspeedway, 6:30 p.m.

June 8: Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, 1:30 p.m.

June 15: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, 2 p.m.

June 22: Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, 1 p.m.

Prime Video coverage will be available to U.S. viewers through compatible devices and platforms with a subscription.