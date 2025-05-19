Max to stream all matches as TNT airs featured coverage of Roland-Garros

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

TNT Sports will begin its coverage of Roland-Garros on Sunday, May 25, offering what it describes as the most comprehensive presentation of the tournament in U.S. broadcast history. The network will provide nearly 300 hours of live programming from Paris on TNT and truTV, while streaming platform Max will carry more than 900 matches across all competitions.

Max’s streaming service began broadcasting the qualifying rounds today, May 19, and will include every match from the tournament. The platform features a four-match multiview option starting with Round 1, as well as a Key Moments function that highlights notable plays throughout matches.

TNT’s daily coverage includes multiple featured matches and the studio program “Live at Roland-Garros,” which will feature match analysis and commentary. Selected matches will include live in-match player interviews and audio from mic’d coaches.

truTV will air “The Rally at Roland-Garros,” a daily whiparound show providing studio analysis and live look-ins from multiple courts.

Digital platforms Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, will produce original content on-site, including player interviews, series segments, and coverage from celebrity correspondents positioned near the courts.

Sponsorship support includes Stella Artois presenting the studio show, Vanda Pharmaceuticals sponsoring the first three matches daily during early rounds, AT&T Business supporting the final featured matches during early rounds, and Raymond James presenting coverage from the quarterfinals through the finals.

This marks the beginning of a 10-year agreement for TNT Sports to serve as the exclusive home of Roland-Garros coverage in the United States. TNT Sports also holds distribution rights in nearly 50 European markets. Warner Bros. Discovery is the largest global rights holder for the tournament.

Advertisement