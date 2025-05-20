Chuck Todd to launch weekly interview series on journalist platform Noosphere

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Chuck Todd will return to weekly political interviews with a new program set to debut in June on the streaming platform Noosphere.

Titled “Sunday Night With Chuck Todd,” the show marks Noosphere’s first regular series. Unlike conventional interview formats, episodes will feature Todd speaking with newsmakers in restaurants, bars and other public venues around Washington, D.C.

The program is part of Todd’s broader move into independent journalism and the creator economy.

“No talking heads, studios, or pundits arguing over Zoom, just authentic human interactions with smart people at the center of the news,” noted Noosphere in its promotion of the series, which will focus on “real conversations about what’s coming up in the week ahead.”

“To be a central part of a new platform, that represents the next iteration of news content creation and distribution, is also really exciting and timely,” said Todd in a statement. “Noosphere is going to change the way news content is shared with audiences and readerships, by using innovative tech to connect them with the best journalists.”

Since leaving NBC News in January, where he previously anchored “MTP Daily” and “Meet the Press,” he has focused on his “Chuck ToddCast” podcast and explored alternative media avenues.

Yvette Vega, who previously earned multiple Emmy Awards for her work on PBS’s “Charlie Rose,” will serve as the show’s executive producer.

Noosphere, which launched in 2024, was founded by journalists Jane Ferguson and Sebastian Walker. The platform operates on a subscription model and allows users to follow individual contributors and access their work.

“We built Noosphere to completely reinvent distribution models of journalism and high-quality content, marrying it with innovative tech, created designed by us, that connects journalists to their fans directly, in the palm of their hand. ‘Sunday Night’ reflects our commitment to giving reporters the freedom to create and share their work how they want, when they want,” said Ferguson.