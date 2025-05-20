MSNBC hires CNN staffer to head up digital, subscription and premium offerings

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC has poached a key digital staffer from CNN who will play a key role as the cable network looks to mount a push into digital.

Marcus Mabry, who has been senior vice president for digital editorial and programming for CNN Worldwide for a little under three years, will join MSNBC as senior vice president for content strategy.

His hire was announced by network president Rebecca Kutler, who was promoted to that role in February 2025.

Kutler herself held the title of SVP for content strategy at MSNBC prior to becoming its leader, though her role included work in the linear realm as well.

Before MSNBC, she worked for the short-lived CNN+ streamer and other roles at the network going back to 2010, according to her LinkedIn profile. Mabry, meanwhile, had been with CNN since 2016, according to his profile, and it’s likely the two crossed paths on at least some projects based on a comparison of their time at the network.

Mabry’s LinkedIn profile says he is “responsible for connecting and building community with non-linear audiences, overseeing the execution, look and feel of MSNBC’s current and future digital products. Leading the development of new, innovative consumer experiences, including identifying new revenue streams.”

The hire comes as MSNBC and most of NBCUniversal’s other cable properties prepare to be spun off into Versant, an entity that will still be owned by NBCU parent Comcast but report financials separately.

This means MSNBC will become separate from NBC News in most ways. It is in the process of building its own editorial team.

As of now, MSNBC’s digital efforts focus largely on its own website and social media, including a YouTube presence. It also streams its linear feed to pay TV subscribers but has largely deferred to NBC News Now, the network’s 24-hour FAST news streamer, as well as a content hub of Peacock, NBCU’s general interest streaming service.

As plans for the spinoff emerged, various reports also indicated it would likely launch its own streaming service, though that has not be confirmed nor has there been any clear indication of what it might include.

Sister network CNBC, which focuses on financial news and analysis, launched CNBC+ earlier in 2025, which offers subscriber-only access to a 24-hour feed that follows the business day around the globe with an optional data stream with added information.

Prior to launching its streamer, the network was already selling subscriptions to premium investment tools and analysis through its CNBC Pro offering and went on to offer a bundle of the two products.

Previously, MSNBC ran a digital web-only offering called MSNBC2, later rebranded as Shift, but since shuttered that operation.

At MSNBC, Mabry will head up the network’s direct to consumer, subscription and premium services, which are likely to be crucial to the brand’s future as linear audiences continue to shrink.

Mabry will also be responsible for MSNBC Live, the network’s live events division, which is also seen as a key growth area.

Marcus Mabry photo courtesy CNN.