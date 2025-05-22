Alfalite and wTVision join forces to offer an integrated LED and graphics solution for broadcast and immersive environments

Alfalite, the only European manufacturer of LED screens, has signed a strategic agreement with wTVision, a leading provider of real-time graphics and broadcast solutions, to offer a fully integrated LED and content management system tailored for the broadcast, media, and immersive production industries.

The partnership combines Alfalite’s high-performance LED panels with wGWall, wTVision’s platform for managing graphics and video content across LED walls. The solution is designed to streamline production workflows by allowing creative and technical teams to control the entire content lifecycle — from design to playout — directly on the LED screens.

Suitable for television studios, sports venues, corporate events, and immersive spaces, the combined system allows for the display of dynamic, real-time graphics, video, and data visualizations across any LED setup, regardless of shape or resolution. wGWall also supports augmented reality features, enabling virtual elements to blend with physical environments and extending the creative possibilities for production teams.

This collaboration allows customers to work with a single integrated system, reducing complexity during deployment and operation, and avoiding the need for ongoing support from LED specialists after installation. It also enhances production autonomy and shortens delivery times.

Luis Garrido, Executive Director of Alfalite, said: “It is a pleasure to collaborate with wTVision on a solution that brings together our LED technology with their expertise in real-time graphics. We believe this agreement will open new opportunities in broadcast and beyond.”

Alex Roriz, VP, Global Partner Business Strategy and Growth at wTVision, added: “This alliance represents a strategic step forward for wTVision, combining our real-time graphics innovation and workflow expertise with Alfalite’s industry-leading LED technology. With wGWall at the center, we’re enabling clients to manage complex visual environments with an integrated visual solution. This partnership unlocks powerful new creative possibilities while laying the foundation for joint global growth.”

With this agreement, both companies aim to address growing demand for flexible, high-performance visual solutions in sectors including broadcast, events, retail, and corporate communication.

