Disney-TelevisaUnivision ink distribution deal: What channels to expect

TelevisaUnivision and Disney have announced a deal that will bring the Spanish-language media company’s U.S. channels to Hulu + Live TV.

“We’re thrilled to enter into this new partnership with Disney that puts our community at the center. TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of Spanish-language content in the world” said Rafael Urbina, president of streaming and digital at TelevisaUnivision, in a statement.

The deal calls for Univision, UniMás, TUDN and Galavisión to join Hulu’s vMVPD service, which delivers live television to viewers via the internet — and will notably allow U.S. subscribers to watch Spanish-language coverage of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup.

TelevisaUnivision’s channels will join Hulu+Live TV’s standard lineup June 3, 2025. N+FORO, tlNovelas, Bandamax, De Película, De Película Clásico, Telehit and Telehit Música will become part of Hulu’s Español add-on, which requires an extra fee. An exact launch date for the additional channels’ launch on Hulu was not announced.

In addition, ViX subscribers in Mexico will get access to Disney+ in early June 2025 as part of their subscription.

Beginning early June, Disney+ and ViX will be available as a combined offering in Mexico, giving ViX users access to Disney+ as part of their subscription.

“This new partnership allows us to strategically build upon our current channel offering and Spanish-language content available on Hulu+Live TV, while providing subscribers in Mexico with a meaningful opportunity to access the very best of Disney’s blockbuster films, award-winning Originals and iconic franchises alongside TelevisaUnivision’s industry-leading Spanish-language content including news, novelas, sports and more in one subscription,” said Lauren Tempest, general manager of Hulu, and executive vice president of DTC content partnerships at Disney.

