Atomos introduces compact StudioSonic Shotgun Mic that can be wired or wireless

Atomos is expanding its creator ecosystem with the StudioSonic Shotgun Mic, a compact yet powerful wireless and wired shotgun microphone designed for filmmakers, journalists, YouTubers, and production professionals. It’s the perfect match for Atomos’ Ninja and Shogun monitor-recorders, as well as professional cameras and recording devices.

The dual-mode design offers the flexibility to operate wirelessly over 2.4GHz or via a direct USB-C digital audio connection with the Atomos’ unique locking USB-C connector, ensuring a secure, professional-grade link to cameras, monitors, and computers.

The StudioSonic Shotgun Mic combines both wireless freedom and reliable wired connectivity to cater for a diverse range of scenarios, including on-location interviews, run-and-gun shooting, field reporting, and capturing unscripted dialog. Its high quality 48kHz/24-bit super cardioid design isolates voices with precision, even in noisy environments.

Unusually for a shotgun mic, it has an internal, USB-C rechargeable battery, capable of powering the device for around 7-8 hours in wireless mode and up to 50 hours in wired mode. The mic has analog and digital outputs, and the USB-C output is perfect for content creators who want to connect the mic directly to a computer, for podcasts or live streaming.

“With StudioSonic, we’re delivering a microphone that matches the mobility and precision today’s content creators demand,” said Peter Barber, CEO of Atomos. “It brings together robust construction, flexible connectivity, and studio-quality audio, all in a smart-looking directional shotgun form factor.”

The microphone incorporates a 75Hz low-cut filter and a 150Hz high-cut filter to minimize unwanted noise, a high-frequency boost to improve clarity, and manual gain control for precise adjustments. The integrated OLED screen provides real-time monitoring, giving you total confidence in your sound quality. The mic is supplied with a 2.4GHz receiver. Latency is less than 20 ms, and the working range is up to 100m with line of sight and up to 20m in busy environments.

Built with a shielded, all-metal body, the mic is engineered to thrive in rugged field environments. The USB-C connection is reinforced with the same locking mechanism used across other Atomos products like Shinobi II and Ninja Phone, providing creators with a consistent and secure workflow across audio and video.

“This is another step in our journey to broaden the Atomos ecosystem into audio, bringing the same standard of reliability and innovation we’re known for in video,” added Barber. “You’ll see even more ecosystem products coming soon, added Peter.

Key Features At-A-Glance

Dual Wireless/Wired Modes: instantly switch between wireless (2.4GHz) and wired (USB-C or 3.5mm analog) with a one-touch toggle

Broadcast-grade Audio: super cardioid condenser capsule with 48kHz/24-bit resolution delivers focused, isolated vocal capture — even in noisy environments

Advanced Filtering: built-in 75Hz and 150Hz low-cut filters, high-frequency boost, and manual gain control

OLED Status Display: real-time visual feedback for gain levels, filter modes, battery status, and more

Exceptional Battery Life: up to 8 hours in wireless mode, and up to 50 hours wired

Ultra-low Latency: <20ms with wireless range up to 100 meters (line of sight)

What’s in the Box

StudioSonic Shotgun Microphone

2.4GHz RX receiver with USB-C locking connector

Atomos USB-C to USB-C locking cable

3.5mm TRS cable

Wind fur and foam shield

Adjustable pole mount

Atomos Quick Release mount

Premium Atomos case

Availability

The Atomos StudioSonic Shotgun Mic is available for pre-order now, with shipping mid-July 2025. MSRP: USD $249 / EUR €249 (excluding local sales taxes/VAT).