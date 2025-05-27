CNBC launches U.K. newsletter featuring veteran business journalist Ian King

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has launched a weekly newsletter focusing on the U.K. markets.

“CNBC UK Exchange with Ian King” will publish its first issue May 28, 2025.

The newsletter will explore the latest developments in U.K. business, finance, and geopolitics, with a particular focus on the City of London, and will be led by Ian King.

“With more than two decades of experience reporting on the City of London and the U.K.’s business landscape, King brings deep perspective and a keen eye for the real stories behind boardroom decisions,” the network said in a statement. “Every Wednesday, subscribers will receive King’s expert insights and analysis on the week’s top stories and the key personalities shaping the news.”

Earlier this year, the network also launched a China-focused email newsletter. This, along with “Inside India” and the new U.K. publication, showcases the network’s commitment to delivering specialized insights to international audiences, according to the network.