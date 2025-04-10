CNBC launches China-focused business newsletter

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has launched a new weekly newsletter titled “The China Connection.”

This newsletter is the latest addition to CNBC’s suite of newsletters and will offer key insights into China’s economy, business landscape and market trends, offering analysis and perspectives on its status as the world’s second-largest economy, according to the network’s announcement.

Every Wednesday, subscribers to the newsletter will receive commentary on the top stories of the week and the news that matters most from CNBC’s editorial team, led by Beijing-based Senior Correspondent Evelyn Cheng.

The launch of the newsletter coincides with the debut of CNBC’s new one-hour show “The China Connection” anchored by Emily Tan in Hong Kong airing weekdays at 10 a.m. SIN/HK.

CNBC already offers other newsletters, including a similar one focused on business and economic news from India.

The launch of the China-centric offering comes as Donald Trump instituted a massive tariff hike on most imports from the country to the U.S. the week of April 7, 2025.