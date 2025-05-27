NBC’s Ken Dilanian to move to MSNBC with ABC’s Erielle Reshef coming on board as well

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC has announced two key personnel decisions as it builds up its own newsroom ahead of Comcast spinning off most of its cable properties into Versant.

Ken Dilanian, who first joined NBC News in 2016, will move over to the new company to serve as its justice and intelligence correspondent, a similar role to the one he’s held at NBC proper since 2023. He will continue to work out of Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, ABC News national correspondent Erielle Reshef has accepted a similar role at MSNBC, with the title of fill-in anchor also being added to her title.

Reshef had been with ABC since 2017 and will continue to be based in New York.

From its founding in 1996, MSNBC has been part of NBC News and relied heavily on the news division to fuel its newsgathering, with NBC correspondents also reporting for MSNBC. MSNBC also has its own stable of anchors and hosts, though it was not uncommon to see some faces on both networks, including reporters taking on anchoring or hosting duties on the cable network as well.

With the upcoming spinoff, the network is building its own newsroom and team.

Earlier reports indicated that most NBC and MSNBC staffers will need to be assigned to one network or the other, but not both, though there are some exceptions being made.

Plans are also under way for MSNBC to get its own studios and offices somewhere in Manhattan, with a temporary one filling in until construction can be completed.

The spinoff is expected to go through later in 2025.