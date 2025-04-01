Steve Kornacki bets on NBC News for his career’s future, opts to exit MSNBC ahead of spinoff

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Data guru Steve Kornacki has signed a new deal with NBC — with a small catch: He’s exiting MSNBC.

The new deal calls for Kornacki to appear on both NBC News and NBC Sports programming, where he will lend his data analysis skills — typically showcased using an interactive touchscreen — to help explain political and sports figures and stats.

However, his days on MSNBC are coming to a close. Although NBC did not immediately confirm the reason for the new contract’s structure, it appears that having him ink a new deal with only one of the networks is linked to the planned spinoff of most of parent company Comcast’s cable properties, including MSNBC.

Under the spinoff, NBC News and MSNBC are separating their operations, including building a separate newsgathering team for MSNBC and creating a new, standalone Washington, D.C., bureau.

Kornacki has already made extensive appearances on NBC News and NBC Sports programs, including election coverage, the Olympics and other sports telecasts. His keen mind for data originally emerged on MSNBC, where he initially focused on political and polling data analysis, often appearing in-studio during major political events. In recent years, he’s jumped back and forth between studios, appearing on NBC proper and MSNBC as well as streamer NBC News Now.

His new contract calls for him to continue to appear across NBC News properties, including NBC News Now.

Since joining the network’s on-air team, Kornacki has become known for his often enthusiastic and analytical presentation of raw data — as well as for his trademark wardrobe, khakis, a shirt with rolled up sleeves and tie.

His typical position in Studio 3A, which is typically home to MSNBC’s coverage of major events, has even led to part of the set being dubbed the “Kornacki Curve,” a reference to the curved LED ribbon that peels away from the larger video wall behind it. During major coverage that he’s involved with, Kornacki’s touchscreen is typically wheeled into a position where the curved portion ends.

MSNBC has also mounted a fixed camera on his workstation in the studio, dubbed the “Kornacki Cam,” that is shown on-screen during boxed commercial breaks.

While MSNBC did not comment to the L.A. Times about the reason for Kornacki’s shift to NBC, a spokesperson told the publication it is likely to replace fill role and continue to provide data-driven journalism.

In addition to serving as a data analyst, Kornacki has also hosted “Up,” a now-canceled weekend morning show on MSNBC as well as the election specials “The Kornacki Countdown.”