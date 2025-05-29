Texas A&M brings Grass Valley IP-enabled solutions to athletics production

Grass Valley, the media and entertainment industry’s leading technology innovator, announced Texas A&M University has selected its IP-enabled live production solutions to upgrade its athletics coverage workflows.

Texas A&M, a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and known for its forward-thinking approach to collegiate athletics, has deployed two Grass Valley K-Frame X switchers (with extra control panels), ten LDX 135 cameras, and four LDX 150 cameras to enhance its production capabilities. The new system allows the university’s internal production team to deliver high-quality 1080p productions today, with a seamless upgrade path to UHD as future needs evolve.

“Grass Valley’s equipment gave us the flexibility we needed to upgrade our workflows and move confidently into IP,” said Jonathan Kerr, Chief Broadcast Engineer at Texas A&M. “We’ve relied on their systems for years, and the reliability, performance, and support made this an easy choice.”

Andy Richardson, Associate Athletic Director, 12th Man Productions, commented “12th Man Productions first invested in Grass Valley camera technology in 2014 when we upgraded our facility to support the Videoboard shows and ESPN/SEC Network live event programming for Texas A&M Athletics. In 2024, as we turned a new page in technology upgrading our live camera systems to support IP 2110 infrastructure and transitioning to HD 1080p, we saw Grass Valley as the ideal partner to elevate our productions. And we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Grass Valley’s long-standing industry reputation and strong service record, combined with the advanced capabilities of the K-Frame X switchers and LDX series cameras, were key factors in Texas A&M’s decision. Central to the success of this deployment was Diversified, whose expertise and longstanding relationship with both Grass Valley and Texas A&M ensured smooth integration.

From initial design through on-site commissioning, Diversified’s team — led by Tony Gaston — crafted a turnkey solution that not only met the university’s immediate 1080p requirements but also laid the groundwork for future UHD expansion. “Partnering with Texas A&M and Grass Valley on this innovative project underscores our dedication to advancing collegiate sports production. This deployment not only meets the university’s current needs but also sets the stage for future technological growth,” said Tony Gaston, Senior Account Executive – Sports & Live Events.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Texas A&M on this forward-looking project,” said Alex Keighley, Senior VP of Sales, Americas at Grass Valley. “By combining our IP-enabled hardware with Diversified’s integration leadership, we’ve empowered the Aggies to tell their stories in stunning quality today — and scale effortlessly into tomorrow’s formats.”

With this deployment, Texas A&M becomes one of the first SEC institutions to adopt Grass Valley’s end-to-end IP production tools, reinforcing its position as a leader in technology-driven athletics coverage.

