’25 Words or Less’ to air live on Fox in New York, Philadelphia

The syndicated game show “25 Words or Less” will begin live broadcasts on Fox 5 New York and Fox 29 Philadelphia starting June 2, marking the first time the show will air live on broadcast television.

The interactive, one-hour episodes will air weekdays at 1 p.m. Eastern through June 18. The limited-time run will temporarily replace two half-hour syndicated game shows in those markets.

Hosted by Meredith Vieira, the show will allow viewers to participate in real time. Interactive features include prize play-alongs, live polls, audience-submitted clues, and the opportunity to ask questions during the broadcast.

“The live broadcast gives audiences an unfiltered look behind the scenes, including how we handle on-the-fly judging calls, gameplay mishaps, and the quick decision-making that keeps everything moving,” said Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development at Fox Television Stations.

Currently preparing for its seventh syndicated season this fall, “25 Words or Less” features two teams of celebrities and contestants competing in a word game for a chance to win $10,000.

The show is available in 198 markets, reaching 98 percent of U.S. households. Episodes are also available on the show’s YouTube channel and its Xumo Play channel.