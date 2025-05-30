‘CNN NewsNight’ teams up with Food Network for ‘Summer Fridays’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip” is heading into the Food Network kitchens.

The show, which airs at 10 p.m. eastern on the cable network, will broadcast from the studios of corporate cousin Food Network, according to the show’s Instagram account.

It was unclear what studio the show would use. CNN did not respond to NCS’s request for details.

It was also not clear if the show will combine its normal news discussions with a food theme or if there might be a studio audience.

CNN is billing the initiative as “Summer Fridays,” according to key art the network released. Aside from the reference to summer, it was not clear how long the effort might last.

CNN and Food Network are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Reports from earlier in 2025 indicated “NewsNight,” which launched its latest iteration in October 2023, may be a bright spot on CNN’s schedule. It still trails rivals MSNBC and FNC, but is regularly one of CNN’s best-performing shows in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo.

Other cable news programs have experimented with alternative formats such as using a studio audience, such as MSNBC’s “All In.” Most of these efforts were short-lived and did not become a permanent feature of the show.