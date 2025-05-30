Joy Reid enters podcasting with news and culture show, ‘The Joy Reid Show’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Joy Reid is launching a new podcast titled “The Joy Reid Show,” set to premiere June 9. The program follows the cancellation of her MSNBC show “The ReidOut” earlier this year.

The podcast will air three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Episodes will be available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.

According to a press release, Reid plans to expand the show to a five-day schedule.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been proud to serve as a trustworthy voice in journalism, particularly as a Black woman in spaces where the perspectives of women, and particularly women of color, are too often underrepresented,” said Reid in a statement. “This new podcast marks an exciting new chapter – an opportunity to reach broader audiences, build vibrant communities, and lead thoughtful conversations on the issues that matter.”

Monday and Wednesday episodes will focus on news analysis and commentary, while Friday’s “Freestyle Fridays” will feature interactive discussions with audience members and guests. Planned segments include features from “The ReidOut,” such as “Who Won the Week.”

Initial guests will include Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, comedian Amber Ruffin, and former South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool. Reid said the show is intended to provide clarity in a chaotic news environment and serve a wide audience, including long-time viewers.

“The Joy Reid Show” marks Reid’s return to regular broadcasting following her departure from MSNBC. She said the podcast offers a more direct and personal format for engaging with the public.

