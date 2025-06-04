Bitmovin migrates its AI analytics solution to Amazon Bedrock

Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming solutions, has announced that its award-winning Analytics AI Session Interpreter feature is now powered by Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Amazon Bedrock.

This move significantly enhances the capabilities of Bitmovin’s analytics solution, supporting video services to improve streaming quality and customer support by analyzing quality of experience data more effectively, resolving issues more efficiently, and reducing resolution times.

By migrating its Analytics AI Session Interpreter to Amazon Bedrock, Bitmovin is able to leverage Amazon Bedrock’s AI capabilities and utilize the high performing foundational AI model, Mistral 7B, from leading AI company Mistral AI.

The enhanced AI-powered analytics feature enables streaming providers to improve customer support by performing AI-driven session data analysis. This allows customer care teams to understand the quality of playback during individual viewer sessions and quickly see suggestions for how the experience can be improved, without requiring expert technical knowledge.

Stefan Lederer, CEO & Founder, Bitmovin, said: “Understanding and analyzing streaming data is a complex process for video services, often needing endless hours of manual analysis and technical knowledge to troubleshoot playback issues and optimize streaming quality. With the Analytics AI Session Interpreter, Bitmovin is harnessing the power of AI with Amazon Bedrock and the Mistral 7B model to streamline this process by analyzing viewer sessions and providing actionable insights to improve performance and solve viewer support requests.”

The AI-powered solution helps users better understand playback sessions with explanations and recommendations for improving their service by providing concise text summaries accessible to users with varying degrees of technical knowledge.

The Bitmovin Analytics AI Session Interpreter is a component of the Bitmovin Analytics suite of solutions, empowering users to track, monitor, and analyze streams in real time. Bitmovin Analytics provides video services with actionable data to track and fix playback issues before they impact users, optimizing streams for the best viewing experience, thereby maximizing viewer engagement and retention.