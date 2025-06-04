C-SPAN introduces new on-air graphics across programming, channels

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

C-SPAN introduced new on-air graphics on June 2, 2025, replacing its previous insert design across its programming lineup.

The graphics feature updated typography and formatting elements that appear during live coverage and recorded programs. The design applies to programs on C-SPAN, C-SPAN2 and C-SPAN3, including “Washington Journal,” “Book TV,” “American History TV” and congressional coverage.

“C-SPAN’s new on-air graphics represent a modern design crafted with the viewer experience at its core,” said Paul Brown, executive producer, C-SPAN. “This refreshed visual identity is cleaner, more dynamic, and reinforces the strength of our brand while reflecting the clarity and journalistic focus our audience expects.”

The new design focuses on clean lines and adaptability while improving internal workflows for C-SPAN across distribution platforms. The design inverts the previous colors, with a white background now used for text vs the previous blue gradient.

The design expands the lower third, adding a consistent program bug with integrated time and live indicator. The network branding has been prioritized in the upgrade, with the show title now nesting under the network name.

“Viewers can expect the design to extend across all C-SPAN channels and digital platforms, bringing a seamless visual experience to everything we do,” said Brown.

The graphics system debuts as C-SPAN continues technical updates to its operations. In 2023, the network completed a studio renovation for “Washington Journal” and updated that program’s branding elements.