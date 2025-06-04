FuboTV, DAZN announced partnership to share content

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

FuboTV and DAZN have created a multi-year partnership in which both sports streaming companies will distribute their owned-and-operated linear channels, which include exclusive sports rights, on each other’s U.S. platforms.

Today’s announcement kicks off the first phase of the integrated partnership, which will include additional collaborations in the future.

Starting today, Fubo is home to DAZN’s exclusive boxing and MMA events through the launch of a new linear channel, DAZN1, featuring DAZN’s premium live fights and on-demand content. Available to the marketplace for the first time, Fubo customers can purchase DAZN1 as a stand-alone subscription or as an add-on to Fubo’s virtual MVPD product.

DAZN is launching Fubo Sports, Fubo’s popular free ad-supported streaming TV channel featuring 400 live sporting events annually as well as sports documentaries and movies.

Launched by Fubo in 2019, Fubo Sports currently features exclusive UEFA soccer matches as well as live events from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Peak Fighting and Ultimate Strongman. Fubo Sports is available on Fubo, as well as nearly a dozen free streaming platforms. Select Fubo Sports programming is also available on the network’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, the partnership enables Fubo to offer its customers DAZN’s live pay-per-view events.

“Fubo and DAZN’s partnership delivers more premium sports to fans, wherever they choose to watch,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo, in a statement. “Adding DAZN’s unmatched fight content enhances our sports entertainment lineup while offering customers greater flexibility. We’re also excited to expand our FAST channel, Fubo Sports, through DAZN and explore further opportunities with Shay and his team.”

“Our deal with Fubo enables DAZN to increase access to top-tier sports content for fans in the U.S. and Canada, as we continue to provide the ultimate sports entertainment experience,” Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said in the announcement. “Fubo’s viewers can now watch the world’s leading fight talent compete in unmissable events as part of a new DAZN premium fight package. Meanwhile, the launch of Fubo Sports on the DAZN platform will be an exciting addition to our ever-expanding portfolio of premium sports content.”

Advertisement