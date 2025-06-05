Bloomberg expands global tech coverage with new monthly programs in Asia, Europe

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Bloomberg Television is expanding its technology coverage with the introduction of two new monthly programs, “Bloomberg Tech: Asia” and “Bloomberg Tech: Europe.”

The new shows, which premiere this month, aim to deliver region-focused insights into the technology sector.

“Bloomberg Tech: Europe” will air from London beginning June 13. The program, anchored by Tom Mackenzie, will focus on technology policy, startups, and economic trends in the region. It is scheduled to broadcast at 6:30 a.m. UK time.

“Bloomberg Tech: Asia” launches June 27. The show will be co-anchored by Shery Ahn and Annabelle Droulers, broadcasting from Bloomberg’s bureaus in Tokyo and Hong Kong. It will air at 9:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time and 8:30 a.m. Hong Kong Time. The program will explore developments in Asia’s technology landscape, with coverage of innovation hubs, company news and voices influencing change.

Both programs will feature monthly in-depth interviews and analysis focused on local industry leaders and global technology trends.

The launch coincides with a rebranding of the existing U.S.-based “Bloomberg Tech” program, which will continue to air daily.

Anchors Ed Ludlow and Caroline Hyde will remain with the program, providing news, interviews and analysis on the global technology sector. The updated format includes new branding and graphics.

Advertisement

Jackie Lopez will lead the expanded technology coverage as executive producer. Lopez, previously senior producer of Bloomberg Technology, is based in New York.

“This expansion allows us to spotlight the people, companies, and ideas driving change in every region,” Lopez said in a statement.