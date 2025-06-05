ESPN deploys nostalgia campaign, ‘Sports Forever,’ as streaming launch nears

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN will debut its “Sports Forever” brand campaign during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 5, marking the sports network’s first major marketing push ahead of its direct-to-consumer streaming service launch this fall.

The 60-second spot represents a calculated blend of heritage storytelling and future positioning as the Disney-owned company prepares to compete in an increasingly crowded streaming landscape.

The campaign opens with footage from ESPN’s inaugural broadcast on Sept. 7, 1979, featuring anchor Lee Leonard’s declaration about viewers reaching “sports heaven,” before transitioning through four decades of memorable moments and concluding with a contemporary scene of a fan receiving an ESPN app notification accompanied by the network’s recognizable alert sound.

“‘Sports Forever’ is a campaign that emphasizes that being a fan is not just a momentary engagement but a lifelong journey, with ESPN connecting them to sports and sports fans across generations and over 40 years,” said Jo Fox, ESPN SVP of marketing, in an interview on ESPN Frontrow.

“With ESPN direct-to-consumer on the way, we’re looking to remind fans that ESPN has been and will continue to be with them throughout the journey, just with the option to do so in a new way.”

The network faces mounting pressure to attract younger audiences, who are increasingly consuming sports content through social platforms rather than traditional cable subscriptions.

The campaign was developed with creative agency Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners and includes appearances from ESPN personalities Adam Schefter, Pat McAfee, Malika Andrews, and Dick Vitale.

The spot also features Hartford Whalers memorabilia as an Easter egg reference to the NHL franchise that relocated from ESPN’s Connecticut headquarters market in 1997.

The current campaign represents the first phase of ESPN’s marketing approach, focused on emotional connection and brand heritage, while a second phase will emphasize specific app features including fantasy sports and betting capabilities.

This sequenced rollout reflects industry best practices for introducing streaming services to market.

The ESPN streaming service will launch in early fall with a $29.99 monthly price point. The service will include all seven of ESPN’s domestic linear networks plus “ESPN on ABC” and additional streaming content.

Disney executives have confirmed that existing cable subscribers will retain access to many interactive features planned for the streaming service through ESPN’s mobile app, suggesting the company aims to avoid alienating its traditional distribution partners while building its direct-to-consumer business.

The company will offer bundling options with Disney+ and Hulu, including a promotional rate of $29.99 monthly for all three services during the first year. Current ESPN+ subscribers will automatically transition to the new service based on their existing subscription level.

Industry analysts view ESPN’s streaming launch as essential to Disney’s long-term strategy.

The “Sports Forever” campaign will extend beyond the NBA Finals broadcast to include digital platforms, social media and out-of-home advertising placements as ESPN builds awareness ahead of what executives describe as their most significant product launch in decades.