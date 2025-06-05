NBCU Local set to air 2026 World Cup documentary ‘Tras La Huella del Fútbol’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group will join Telemundo in celebrating the “One Year to Go” milestone to the start of the FIFA World Cup 26 on June 11, 2025, with the premiere of the original documentary “Tras La Huella del Fútbol,” which will be presented on the 31 Telemundo-owned stations and Telemundo free, ad-supported streaming TV regional news channels at 11:30 a.m. eastern.

The special highlights the extensive multiplatform content that will be provided across Telemundo Station Group’s television, streaming and digital platforms covering the global event leading up to and through the tournament, which will be held in North America for the first time in more than 30 years, beginning June 11, 2026. Telemundo is the exclusive Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup 26 in the United States.

“Tras La Huella del Fútbol” traces the evolution of the World Cup fandom across generations and borders, capturing the spirit of a tournament that has united millions of supporters for nearly a century. The special celebrates the legacy of the FIFA World Cup and explores its profound cultural impact on North America, and offers fans the unique opportunity to relive iconic moments, hear untold stories, and prepare themselves for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This documentary is a celebration of fútbol’s deep roots in our communities and a reflection of the passion that unites our audiences across cultures and generations,” said Osvaldo ‘Ozzie’ Martínez, executive vice president of multiplatform news, original programming and standards for Telemundo Station Group, in a statement. “As we look ahead to next year’s FIFA World Cup, Tras La Huella del Fútbol is a powerful reminder of the tournament’s legacy and the role our Telemundo-owned stations play in connecting our audiences with these powerful stories.”

Developed by Telemundo Local Studios and led by Damaris Bonilla, Telemundo Inglaterra’s news director, and Andrea Cruz, Telemundo Station group reporter and producer, the special is hosted by Telemundo 52 Los Angeles sports anchor Alejandro Navarro and Telemundo 47 Nueva York sports anchor Verónica Contreras. “Tras La Huella Del Fútbol” features exclusive interviews and insights from legendary figures who have shaped the game and inspire its future, including:

Manuel Negrete: Mexican World Cup hero of 1986, famed for scoring what FIFA named the greatest goal in World Cup history.

Javier “El Vasco” Aguirre: Former 1986 World Cup midfielder and current manager of the Mexico national team.

Hugo Pérez: Salvadorian American icon and member of the U.S. 1994 World Cup squad.

Yirlania “Chila” Fonseca: Costa Rican international goalkeeper and current goalkeeping coach.

Jesse Marsch: Head coach of the Canada men’s national team and former U.S. international.

Jonathan Osorio: Captain of the Canadian national team, born in Colombia and raised in Canada.

Andrés Cantor: Renowned Telemundo soccer commentator and one of the lead voices of Spanish-language World Cup coverage.

Tras La Huella del Fútbol will encore on the Telemundo FAST regional news channels Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas – regularly through the FIFA World Cup 26, including an expanded one-hour edition of the program. The FAST channels are available on leading streaming and connected TV platforms, including the Telemundo-owned stations desktop and mobile sites and apps.

Multiple other streaming specials produced by Telemundo-owned stations and other special World Cup content, will debut on the streaming channels between June 11 and June 14, 2025. “Las Mujeres Detrás del Fútbol,” also known as “The Women Behind Fútbol, a monthly Spanish- and English-language interview series highlighting the contributions of women in soccer, will begin June 11 across Telemundo- and NBC-owned station platforms.

