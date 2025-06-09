For-A America appoints Satoshi Araki as product manager, IP

For-A America has announced the appointment of Satoshi Araki to the newly created position product manager, IP. Araki comes to For-A America from the For-A Corporation headquarters in Tokyo, where he was an instrumental member of the company’s systems integration division, leading the teams’ integration efforts of all IP-related products.

From a new software-based live video production platform, a software-based video switcher, Dante support, and a new 12G video switcher, For-A America’s intuitive solutions offer a seamless migration path for all flavors of IP and feature full support for SMPTE ST 2110 standards. Araki will focus his efforts on the new For-A Impulse – a software-based production platform that consolidates functions provided by For-A products (and other vendors) into one host machine; Hi-RDS, a multi-vendor resource sharing software solution; and the FA-1616 multi-channel processor. With SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022 interfaces, the FA-1616 multi-channel processor is a gateway between SDI and IP as well as IP to IP and SDI to SDI.

“We’re thrilled to have his support in the U.S.,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president and COO, For-A America. “We are heavily focused on several new IP-based and high-bandwidth SDI technologies this year. Satoshi has a deep systems integration and IP background that we will maximize for the benefit of our customers and our developing technology. I can’t overstate what an asset he will be as we look to provide the very best technical support and end-to-end systems to our clientele.”

Araki is eager to meet with For-A America customers to discuss the challenges they face every day. “We’ve been working very hard in Tokyo developing software-defined solutions that make live video operations easier and enable greater creativity. I look forward to meeting with our full customer base to get their feedback and incorporate that into future designs.”

At NAB in April, For-A introduced For-A Impulse (Integrated Media Platform with UnLimited StructureE) – a live production platform that features signal processing, multi-view, switching, graphics, audio mix, and media player as software function nodes. Operators connect nodes within the platform’s graph editor to create production pipelines.

And last year For-A introduced the SMPTE ST 2110 resource sharing software, Hi-RDS; as well as For-A MixBoard – a software-based switcher; and updates to the software-based live production platform, Soar-A (Software Optimized Appliance Revolutionized by For-A). For-A’s live production ecosystem works with all flavors of IP, featuring full support for ST 2110 standards. Showcased throughout the year were also “bridge” technologies, such as the FA-1616 and the Soar-A Edge IP transport appliance, which enable a flexible SDI-to-IP live production workflow.

Araki is based in the For-A America office in Cypress, CA, reporting to Satoshi Kanemura, president and COO, For-A America.

