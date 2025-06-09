Romy Fiedler joins Pixel Power as regional sales manager – DACH

Pixel Power, a Rohde & Schwarz Company, is delighted to announce that Romy Fiedler has joined the company in the newly created role of Regional Sales Manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

Originally from near Leipzig in Germany, Romy relocated to the UK in 2018 and has worked in sales roles with a variety of technology companies, as well as spending seven years in the media production industry with Adder Technology and then Pebble. Romy lives near Cambridge and will look after Pixel Power’s growing customer base in the DACH region, as well as working closely with long-standing channel partners.

James Gilbert, Pixel Power’s VP of sales and marketing, is very pleased to welcome Romy to the team. “The DACH region is extremely important to us and comprises some of Europe’s most mature and sophisticated media markets. Romy’s appointment underlines our commitment to the region and demonstrates our clear intention to win new business as we continue expanding our sales presence regionally and internationally.” Romy echoes James’ sentiments. “Pixel Power has an excellent reputation in my region, and we’ve built up an enviable list of customers in the DACH area over the last four decades. I’m looking forward to working with these broadcasters as well as meeting prospective new customers and showing them how our expanded range of solutions can help drive their operational efficiency.”