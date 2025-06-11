‘NBC News Daily’ scores demo win over afternoon news rivals

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

First on NCS: “NBC News Daily” was the top afternoon news program on all of television in the key demo during its timeslot the week of June 2, 2025, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The program also tripled CNN’s afternoon “CNN NewsCentral” block in the key demo and doubled CNN’s total viewer delivery, while quadrupling MSNBC’s key demo viewership and doubling its total viewership in the afternoon daypart, the network highlighted in its announcement.

Recording its seventh straight key demo win among broadcast TV, “NBC News Daily” averaged 248,000 in the A25-54 demo. It also led in the demo over ABC’s “GMA3: What You Need to Know” by 29,000 viewers.

The data also shows that “Daily” recorded its largest demo advantage over “GMA3” in 26 weeks and was also up double-digit percentages versus both the prior year and prior week.

In total viewers, “Daily” averaged 1.092 million total viewers that week, the only program to post growth over the prior year.

Season-to-date, “Daily” is the number one afternoon broadcast news program on TV in the A25-54 demo.

Since its premiere in September 2022, NBC News Daily has also ranked ahead of CNN every week during the 12-4 p.m. eastern slot in both total viewers and the key A25-54 demo.

NBC News produces four hours of “Daily” every day with Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Zinhle Essamuah taking turns at the anchor desk. Local NBC affiliates typically pick up whatever hour is airing live at the time and incorporate it into their feeds.

Advertisement

All four hours also stream on NBC News Now for free, but those numbers are counted separately from linear television.