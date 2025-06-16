Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Good Morning America” debuted from its new home at 7 Hudson Square on June 16, 2025.

The network has been working on installing a new home for its morning news and its sister afternoon edition inside Studio C at the Robert A. Iger Building, the new home of parent company Disney’s New York operations.

Like many of the other spaces inside the building, the design relies heavily on LED video panels and virtual set extensions, but also leverages hard scenery elements to bring a feeling of structure and depth to the space.

The broadcast also introduced a new graphics package.

In addition to the morning version of the show, the afternoon installment, “GMA3,” also switched to the same studio.