Weigel Broadcasting to launch western-focused diginet West this fall

Weigel Broadcasting will launch a new over-the-air digital multicast network called West this fall, featuring a lineup of classic television westerns.

West, which stands for Western Entertainment Series Television, will initially be available on Weigel-owned broadcast stations. The company said additional carriage agreements are expected to follow.

Programming on West will include series such as “Gunsmoke,” “Bonanza,” “Maverick,” “Rawhide,” “The Virginian,” “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” “Have Gun, Will Travel,” “The High Chaparral,” “Wagon Train,” “The Big Valley” and “The Wild Wild West.”

“This will be dedicated 24/7 to showcasing the most beloved and iconic classic TV western series,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., in a statement.

West will become the tenth channel operated by Weigel, which also manages networks including MeTV, MeTV Toons, Start TV, Heroes & Icons, Catchy Comedy, MeTV+, Story Television, Dabl and Movies!.

Jeff Nash, senior vice president of network sales at Weigel, said the channel’s launch was influenced by “years of client feedback and growing demand.”

West will join other broadcast networks with a western programming focus, including INSP and Grit. The announcement follows increased visibility of classic western content, such as “Gunsmoke,” on streaming platforms and in Nielsen rankings.

