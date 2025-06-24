Denver-area facility aims to centralize live broadcast operations

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Mountain Media Center has announced the launch of a 315,000-square-foot media facility designed to support live broadcast production and innovation. Located at 8900 Liberty Circle in the former Starz Encore building, the center is positioned to serve as a centralized hub for multiple broadcast technology companies.

Tenants include Mobile TV Group, EVS, VID30, Colorado Arts Productions, and ATEME.

The facility offers media operations, centralized production, control systems, studios, and office space, along with raised floors, satellite infrastructure, power redundancy systems, and four Dolby Atmos-certified audio rooms.

The facility was established by Nick Garvin with the goal of creating a site for integrated live production workflows. “Mountain Media’s goal is to establish itself as the definitive hub for live broadcast innovation,” Garvin said in a statement.

EVS, which develops live video production solutions, cited the location as a strategic choice for its North American expansion. “This new office and industry-leading training facility are strategically positioned to allow us to better support our clients,” said Bevan Gibson, executive vice president of EVS North America.

VID30, a media control systems provider, has designated the center as its headquarters. Brent Bieber, head of media control at VID30, said the facility provides the infrastructure and redundancies required for the company’s work with global streaming services.

Peter Wehner, executive vice president of technology operations and engineering for Mobile TV Group, said the company will expand its services through the center. Colorado Arts Productions also plans to increase its presence in the region’s broadcast and film sectors, according to CEO Cory Brangoccio.

The facility includes non-broadcast amenities such as a fitness center, racquetball courts, and a café. A remodel is underway with completion expected in the summer. The center’s location in the Denver metro area offers access to a broad talent pool and is considered geographically stable.

Advertisement