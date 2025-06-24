IBC2025 to showcase next-gen media technology with launch of Future Tech hub

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

IBC2025 will bring the international media and entertainment industry together at the RAI Amsterdam from Sept. 12 to 15, with a focus on transformative technologies and practical applications across content creation, distribution, and delivery.

Attendees from more than 170 countries are expected to take part in this year’s show, which includes the introduction of a new Future Tech zone in Hall 14. The area is designed to spotlight emerging technologies, collaborative projects, and early-career talent.

Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC, said the 2025 edition emphasizes how media and entertainment are evolving through real-time innovation. Future Tech will showcase technologies such as generative AI, cloud-native workflows, and virtual production tools, alongside developments in content provenance and private 5G networks.

Exhibitors in the Future Tech zone include Microsoft, Mo-Sys, 3Play, CaptionHub, Deepdub, Files.com, Monks, Tata Communications, Veritone, and Ultra HD Forum. In addition to product demonstrations, Future Tech will feature the Accelerator Innovation Zone with nine proof-of-concept projects developed by media and technology partners.

A Future Tech stage, sponsored by Microsoft, will host panels, keynotes, and live presentations. The area will also house the IBC Hackfest in collaboration with Google Cloud, which will challenge developers and digital creatives to solve media industry problems using AI tools, including Gemini AI.

Among the interactive exhibits is the Google AI Penalty Challenge, which integrates more than 15 technologies in a football-themed experience. The “100 Years of Television” exhibit will look back at the medium’s evolution since 1925 and offer a perspective on its future.

IBC’s Talent Programme returns this year with sessions on diversity, mentorship, and industry pathways, supported by organizations such as Rise, Rise Academy, Host Broadcasting Services, Gals N Gear, and Media Entertainment Talent Manifesto.

More than 1,100 exhibitors are expected, with confirmed participants including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Avid, Blackmagic, Canon, EVS, Grass Valley, Panasonic, Riedel, Ross Video, Samsung, Sony, and Zattoo. New exhibitors include Baron Weather, Cachefly, Momento, OTT Solutions, Plain X, Raysync, and Remotly. The booked exhibitor space now exceeds 44,000 square meters.

Steve Connolly, director at IBC, said this year’s edition will present industry advancements across production, transmission, streaming, and cloud services, supported by activities at the Content Everywhere stages and Showcase Theatre.

The IBC Conference, scheduled for Sept. 12–14, will examine subjects such as platform growth strategies, live experiences, advertising models, and content discovery. It will include speakers from companies such as ITV, YouTube, Sling TV, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Recently announced speakers include Elke Walthelm of Sky Deutschland, Rollo Goldstaub of TikTok, and Thomas Gruber of ProsiebenSat.1 PULS 4. AI will be a key topic throughout the conference, with discussions on its potential in editorial, operational, and creative workflows.

The conference also features the Technical Papers Programme, a peer-reviewed research forum, and a delegate lounge for networking events and private meetings.