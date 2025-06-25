CNBC hires Dow Jones exec to head its international sales

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has appointed Anna Foot as senior vice president of advertising sales for international.

Foot will move into the role in September 2025.

Leading the Sales team across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Foot will be responsible for the sales strategy and operations across the company’s international portfolio. Based in London, Foot will report to CNBC International President Deep Bagchee and join Bagchee’s senior leadership team.

With over 25 years of experience in international advertising sales across multimedia platforms, Foot will join CNBC from her role at Dow Jones as SVP of media marketing solutions for EMEA and APAC. Foot was previously vice president of multimedia advertising sales for EMEA at The Wall Street Journal and, before this, held senior roles at Bloomberg, where she oversaw advertising revenue for the company’s multimedia properties across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

“Anna’s experience developing partnerships across international markets, as well as understanding of how to create smart, results-driven strategies makes her a fantastic addition to our team,” said Bagchee in a statement. “Anna knows how to build solutions that are client focused, and I’m excited to have her join CNBC as we continue to explore new ways to connect brands with our audiences around the world.”

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at CNBC at such a transformative moment for the media and advertising landscape. With its legacy as a trusted source of business and financial news, and its deeply engaged global audience, CNBC offers a unique platform for brands. I’m looking forward to working with the team to forge impactful partnerships that deliver value for clients around the world.” Foot said.