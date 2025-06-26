For-A America partner Alfalite receives TAA and NCAGE certifications, ensuring compliance with U.S. federal standards

For-A America, the exclusive U.S. business partner of Alfalite, announced the Spanish LED manufacturer received dual certifications — TAA (Trade Agreements Act) and NCAGE Code (NATO Commercial and Government Entity Code), simplifying sales and integration efforts in the U.S. Alfalite is now one of a select group of LED display manufacturers with both TAA and NCAGE Code certification.

“With complete TAA- and NCAGE-compliancy, Alfalite LED displays are an ideal choice for government AV applications,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President and COO, For-A America. “The certifications ensure Alfalite as a trusted option for systems integrators serving U.S. government and defense agencies. They ensure compliance with federal procurement standards and affirm that Alfalite’s LED solutions meet the requirements necessary for use in secure and mission-critical environments. We’re very proud to align with a partner that enables our integration colleagues to confidently specify premium LED displays in government installations.”

Alfalite’s new TAA and NCAGE certifications mark a significant step forward in expanding its presence in U.S. federal and defense markets. Combined, they enable full eligibility to participate in U.S. government, defense, and NATO procurement pipelines. Alfalite also has a Spanish Certificate of Origin, which confirms the country of manufacture, essential for determining import duties, tariffs, and trade agreement eligibility.

In addition to the certification news, Alfalite announced significant product development news this month. At InfoComm, Alfalite introduced new Matix AlfaCOB (Chip-on-Board) and AlfaMIP (MicroLED-in-package) display technology. Matix improves Alfalite’s incredible ORIM (Optical Injection Resin Module) technology. Like ORIM, Matix offers an ultra-wide viewing angle of up to 175°, while further reducing glare and reflections. With Matix, fully encapsulated LED modules are built with advanced materials that protect against impacts, liquids, and chemicals. It also enhances thermal dissipation, color and brightness uniformity, contrast, and deeper blacks, providing optimal performance in a wide range of conditions.

The company also introduced Skypix RGBW & IM, a new series of ceiling-mounted LED panels designed specifically for virtual production (VP XR) environments. Skypix combines RGB video playback with an integrated white lighting channel to deliver more natural, coherent, and adaptable scenes from above.

Alfalite LED display technology has always been proudly built in Spain. “Manufacturing here isn’t just about tradition, it’s about superior craftsmanship, cutting-edge innovation, and unwavering reliability,” said Luis Garrido Fuentes, Executive Director, Alfalite. “Our screens deliver best-in-class performance, durability, and energy efficiency, meeting the highest standards in the industry. Beyond technology, there’s a bigger picture — our commitment to sustainability and local impact. By keeping production in Spain, we reduce our carbon footprint, cut down on long-distance shipping emissions, and help fuel the local economy, creating jobs and expertise in a highly competitive market. So, when you see our screens in action, you’re not just looking at premium tech, you’re seeing a bold commitment to excellence, innovation, and a product that’s truly Made in Spain.”