Fox Television Stations announces leadership changes in Detroit, Los Angeles

Fox Television Stations has announced leadership promotions in key local markets, naming Paul McGonagle as senior vice president and general manager of WJBK Fox 2 Detroit and expanding Amber Eikel’s role to include oversight of KTTV Fox 11 and KCOP Fox 11+ in Los Angeles.

McGonagle, who currently serves as vice president and news director of WTTG Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., will succeed Greg Easterly following his retirement. Eikel, already senior vice president and general manager of KCPQ Fox 13 and KZJO Fox 13+ in Seattle, will take on additional responsibilities in the Los Angeles market.

Both executives will report to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

McGonagle has been with Fox 5 Washington for 12 years. His previous roles include vice president and news director at WFXT Fox 25 in Boston. He also held producing and reporting positions at WJAR in Providence, KGAN in Cedar Rapids and WNNE in Vermont.

“It’s a privilege to step into this role at Fox 2,” McGonagle said in a statement. “I’m excited to lead a station with such a strong journalistic tradition.”

Eikel previously served as vice president news director and assistant news director at KTVU Fox 2 San Francisco. She also held producing roles at KIRO in Seattle and KTNV in Las Vegas. Her career began at KMIR in Palm Springs, Calif.

“I’m honored to step into this expanded role and excited to build on the strong foundations in both markets,” Eikel said.

Easterly retires after a career that included serving as senior vice president of group operations for Tribune Media, overseeing 15 markets. He also served as general manager at WPIX in New York, WGN in Chicago and WJW in Cleveland, where he was previously vice president of news. He is a graduate of Abilene Christian University.

“Working with Jack and the teams at Fox has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life,” Easterly said.