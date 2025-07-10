Disney and ITV agree to stream curated titles on each other’s platforms

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Walt Disney Company and ITV have announced a new initiative that will feature curated selections of each other’s content on their respective streaming platforms, beginning July 16.

Under the agreement, Disney+ viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch a rotating selection of ITVX titles at no additional cost. The offering, labeled “A Taste of ITVX,” includes series such as “Mr Bates vs the Post Office”, “Spy Among Friends”, “Love Island”, “Endeavour”, “Vera”, “Karen Pirie”, “Price of Perfection” and “The 1% Club”.

In parallel, ITVX will feature “A Taste of Disney+,” a rotating slate of content from Disney’s streaming platform. Viewers will have access to titles including “The Bear”, “Andor”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”, “The Kardashians”, “Lilo and Stitch: The Series” and “Phineas and Ferb”. This content will be ad-free for ITVX Premium subscribers.

According to the companies, the selections will be regularly updated to highlight British and international productions and broaden viewer discovery across both platforms.

“This innovative collaboration with ITV will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the U.K.’s favorite and buzzworthy shows,” said Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer at Disney Entertainment.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, said the deal is designed to “show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles” and increase exposure for both services.

The deal builds on an ongoing relationship between the two companies. ITV is the U.K. free-to-air broadcaster for Disney+ titles including “Renegade Nell” and the upcoming “Under the Bridge”. ITV Studios also produces content for Disney+, such as “Rivals”, “Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes”, and a reboot of “Blind Date”.

Advertising for “A Taste of Disney+” on ITVX will be managed by ITV Commercial, while Disney will sell advertising for “A Taste of ITVX” within its ad-supported Disney+ tier.

