Graham and Gray media groups launch flood relief fundraiser in Texas

Graham Media Group and Gray Media have launched a joint donation campaign to support flood relief efforts in Central Texas and the Hill Country following widespread damage caused by the July 4 floods.

The emergency initiative, called Together for Texas, is raising funds through The Salvation Army to provide critical services including shelter, supplies and financial aid. According to the campaign organizers, more than $120,000 was raised within the first 24 hours, including a $25,000 contribution from Gray and an additional $15,000 donation from Graham.

Stations involved in the campaign include KSAT in San Antonio and KPRC in Houston, along with Gray-owned stations across 113 U.S. markets. The companies stated that 100 percent of donations will be directed toward on-the-ground response in flood-impacted areas.

“Graham Media Group is proud to partner with Gray in supporting The Salvation Army’s critical emergency disaster response in Texas,” said Catherine Badalamente, chief executive officer of Graham Media Group. “As broadcasters, we have a responsibility to not only inform our communities about breaking news but to help them in times of crisis.”

“Gray is committed to serving the affected communities for as long as it takes and we are honored to partner with Graham Media Group and The Salvation Army on this important effort,” said Pat LaPlatney, Gray co-CEO and president. “We are grateful to viewers for what has already been a generous response to this call for assistance.”

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services teams are currently operating in the region, providing meals, hydration and emotional support. The organizations are urging continued support through donations.

Contributions can be made at www.togetherfortx.com. The campaign will continue to raise funds for immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts in affected communities.

