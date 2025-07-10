Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As political pressure on funding for PBS and its parent organization the Corporation for Public Broadcasting continues to mount, PBS has launched a campaign to help viewers understand its value and take action to help protect its future.

The campaign, which uses the name Protect My Public Media, has an accompanying website.

The promo itself features a voiceover and background music combined with lifestyle shots and clips from PBS programming past and present.

PBS and NPR, the radio and audio broadcaster that receives significant funding from CPB, a federally funded public corporation, have already launched a variety of efforts to enforce their value, including populating their websites with similar messaging.