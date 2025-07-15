Netflix drives June streaming growth in latest Nielsen data with gains from original and acquired titles

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Streaming viewership climbed to 46 percent of total television usage in June, according to the 50th edition of The Gauge from Nielsen, with Netflix and Peacock posting the largest monthly gains.

Netflix viewing rose 13.5 percent from May, contributing 42 percent of the total increase in streaming and bringing its share of television usage to 8.3 percent. The platform’s growth was led by several popular titles. Original series “Ginny & Georgia” was the top-streamed title of the month with 8.7 billion viewing minutes. Acquired series “Animal Kingdom” and “Blindspot” followed, each topping 5.6 billion minutes viewed. Netflix also released the third season of “Squid Game,” which drew nearly 1 billion daily viewing minutes in the last three days of the month.

Peacock posted a 13.4 percent increase in viewership, driven by the new season of “Love Island USA,” which generated 4.4 billion viewing minutes. The platform’s overall share rose to 1.5 percent, up 0.3 points from a year earlier.

Television use by viewers ages 6 to 17 rose 27 percent compared to May, contributing significantly to overall streaming gains. This group spent 66 percent of their TV time on streaming platforms, with Netflix and Peacock showing increases of 32 percent and 37 percent, respectively, among that age group.

The “Other” category, which includes video game consoles and set-top boxes, saw a 14 percent overall increase and a 41 percent rise among viewers ages 6 to 17.

Broadcast and cable viewing declined in June.

Broadcast share dropped to 18.5 percent, the first time it has fallen below 20 percent, and cable ended the month with a 23.4 percent share. Overall TV usage increased 3 percent from May.

Despite the decline, broadcast had several high-performing events. The NBA Finals on ABC was one of the top seven telecasts of the month, helping boost sports viewing by 17 percent. ABC held the top 12 telecasts overall, including the NBA trophy presentation and “ABC World News Tonight.”

On cable, the NBA Conference Finals aired on ESPN and TNT were the top two programs.

Cable news viewing rose 12 percent from May. Feature films and special programming also contributed to viewership, including FNC’s Army 250 Parade coverage and CNN’s “Goodnight and Good Luck,” which ranked fifth and seventh among cable programs, respectively.

Nielsen’s June reporting period covered May 26 through June 29, 2025, and follows the broadcast calendar, with weeks running Monday through Sunday.